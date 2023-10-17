Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $164.56 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $164.56 million and $33.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.14 or 0.05521393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,322,811 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

