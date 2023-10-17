Streamr Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,019,664,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,134,653 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

