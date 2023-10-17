Strs Ohio Acquires 165,709 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 911.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,709 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $363,859.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

