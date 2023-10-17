Strs Ohio Acquires 37,917 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,481,000 after buying an additional 555,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

