Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 481,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

