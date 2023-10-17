Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 970,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Ventas by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 776,348 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Wedbush began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

