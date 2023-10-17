Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

