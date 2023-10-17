Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $158.17.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

