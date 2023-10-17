Strs Ohio Has $21.44 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

DUK stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

