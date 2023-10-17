Strs Ohio Has $21.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

