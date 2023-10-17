Strs Ohio Has $22.69 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

