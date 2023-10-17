Strs Ohio Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

