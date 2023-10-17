Strs Ohio Has $24 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Tapestry worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

