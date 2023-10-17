Strs Ohio Has $27.78 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

