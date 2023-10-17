Strs Ohio Invests $23.90 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.