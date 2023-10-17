Strs Ohio Purchases 17,335 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $409.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.