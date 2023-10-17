Strs Ohio Purchases 1,956 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $2,477,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Workday by 55.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

