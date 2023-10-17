Strs Ohio Purchases 636 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

