Strs Ohio Purchases 98,513 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.46% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

