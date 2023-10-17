Strs Ohio Sells 133,288 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Pure Storage worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 768,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 255,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,779.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

