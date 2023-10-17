Strs Ohio Sells 24,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.73, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

