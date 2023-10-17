Strs Ohio Sells 551,528 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $31,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.95, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.