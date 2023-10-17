Strs Ohio Sells 6,635 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

