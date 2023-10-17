Strs Ohio Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

