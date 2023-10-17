Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

