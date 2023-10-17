Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $113.96 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $113,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.