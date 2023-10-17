Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.78 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,405,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,106,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $149,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NYSE:UBS opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

