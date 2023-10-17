Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,485,475 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,485,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ford Motor worth $145,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

