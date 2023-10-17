Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,541 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $158,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK opened at $455.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.22.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

