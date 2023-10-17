Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 78,783 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of General Dynamics worth $134,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

