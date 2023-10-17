Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $129,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

