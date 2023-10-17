Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.89 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $335.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

