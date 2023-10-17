Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.75

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.75 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 77629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.