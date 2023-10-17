SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SXC. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 555.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 131,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,293,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 220,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

