SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Up 3.0 %

SPWR stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. Research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SunPower by 86.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.