SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

