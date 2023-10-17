Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RUN opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.