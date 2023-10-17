Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 3,626,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

