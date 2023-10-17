Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 391,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.27. 47,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

