Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,835 shares of company stock worth $676,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

