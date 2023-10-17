Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.22 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

