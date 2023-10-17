TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.46.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.189161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.83%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
