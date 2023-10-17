TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $110.53 million and $3.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002770 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,792,802,172 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,717,585 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

