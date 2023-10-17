The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $105,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Allstate by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,706,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.17. 664,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,411. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

