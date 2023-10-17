The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

