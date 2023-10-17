The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

