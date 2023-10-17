The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $314.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.98 and a 200 day moving average of $329.83. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $301.87 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.81 by ($1.34). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

