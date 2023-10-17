The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.34 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.81 by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $301.87 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.