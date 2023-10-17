The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 143.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

