The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

